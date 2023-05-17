Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday shaping up cooler

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Abigail Degler has your Wednesday morning forecast 5/17/23
Meteorologist Abigail Degler has your Wednesday morning forecast 5/17/23 02:07

BALTIMORE -- The 60s to start off your morning with a few clouds hanging around. Very mild this AM.

Sunshine breaks through by mid-morning allowing a little warmth in.

North winds will cool us down for daytime highs compared to 24 hours ago with only the 70s expected.

Clear for the overnight, we will see temps drop to the 50s and 40s.

Sunshine will continue throughout the rest of the workweek with temperatures hovering near average.

Rain chances do make an appearance for your weekend- including Saturday.

Temperatures by week's end will take a hit and settle in the 60s.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 4:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.