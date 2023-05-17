First Alert Forecast: Wednesday shaping up cooler

BALTIMORE -- The 60s to start off your morning with a few clouds hanging around. Very mild this AM.

Sunshine breaks through by mid-morning allowing a little warmth in.

North winds will cool us down for daytime highs compared to 24 hours ago with only the 70s expected.

Clear for the overnight, we will see temps drop to the 50s and 40s.

Sunshine will continue throughout the rest of the workweek with temperatures hovering near average.

Rain chances do make an appearance for your weekend- including Saturday.

Temperatures by week's end will take a hit and settle in the 60s.