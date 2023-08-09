First Alert Forecast: Wednesday looking like another beautiful day

BALTIMORE-- You're waking up to some mostly clear skies this morning with temps comfortably in the 60s and 70s.

Lower humidity continues through the day today making our skies remain pretty and clear.

No threats for rain for Wednesday, just mostly sunny to partly sunny skies expected this afternoon.

Winds have died down since Tuesday making for a nice light breeze today.

Highs expected in the middle to upper 80s.

Tonight, lows will remain comfortable and in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday brings humidity and rain chances back into our forecast.

By the current looks of it, our weekend is not shaping up nicely- more so with rain and thunderstorm potential.