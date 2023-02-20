First Alert Forecast: Weather whiplash this week

BALTIMORE - Sunday's beautiful sunshine has faded to clouds for our President's Day.

An upper level disturbance will keep us gray today and we could see a few showers spilling into Central Maryland by the late afternoon.

Your out the door numbers are in the mid to upper 40s and we'll top out in the low 60s.

Another chance for some wet weather arrives overnight into Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through.

By the second half of the day, a blustery WNW will take hold. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Our best chance for widespread rain is on Wednesday as a warm front takes aim at Maryland.

The warm air won't arrive in time to move afternoon temps on Wednesday past the mid 40s.

Near record warmth is on deck for Thursday. Highs will soar into the upper 70s!