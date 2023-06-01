First Alert Forecast: Warming to the 90s for the next 24 hrs

BALTIMORE -- Warm this morning with sunshine well on its way.

Mild conditions are expected throughout the morning hours with a few areas of light fog.

Temperatures are holding steady in the 50s across the state.

A few clouds in the sky will linger throughout the morning and afternoon helping the scenery along, but not really hurting temps.

Highs rise into the 80s and keep going for some.

Hot hot hot.... First day of June staring off strong with highs near 90 #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/Ws6h35UTGT — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 1, 2023

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s once again.

By the end of the workweek, some changes will come to the forecast- in the form of rain.

Temperatures will greatly increase by Friday, with the 90s for highs.

Rain is expected to return by Saturday.