First Alert Forecast: Warm with Unhealthy Air Quality
BALTIMORE -- Your Monday, Juneteenth forecast is a true preview of Summer.
We have Code Orange Air Quality, which is unhealthy for anyone sensitive to ground level ozone. Please limit your time outside. Warm and humid conditions, today could be tricky for outdoor activities.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight, Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
