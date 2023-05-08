First Alert Forecast: Warm weather ahead

BALTIMORE -- Some showers lingering this morning to our west. Fairly light in nature, expect some showers for that morning drive in a few communities.

Temperatures are relatively mild this AM with most seeing the 40s, 50s and 60s across the state.

We will quickly see those temperatures rise into the 60s and even flirt with the 70s by late morning and early afternoon.

A few clouds will linger throughout the day, but Monday is only expected to see spotty showers from this at best.

Highs near 80 today with a breeze coming in from the north.

By this evening, temperatures will stay mild and muggy.

Rain chances will linger into tonight and the next few days of the workweek.