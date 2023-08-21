First Alert Forecast: Very hot start to the week

BALTIMORE -- The heat returns, but it doesn't stay too humid. Today will be the hottest of the week and there is a "Code Orange Air Quality Alert", Fortunately the humidity is short lived. We'll have a muggy start to the day, but by mid afternoon the wind shift will bring dew points down. Humidity lowers and we're comfortable for the rest of the week. Temperatures become almost Fall-like by the weekend.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 8 mph.