First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern returns Monday

BALTIMORE-- Showers to our south and west will push in through the morning hours of your Monday.

With it, heavy downpours frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible.

Monday will see rounds of rain from morning to early evening.

Impacting temperatures, showers will keep us slightly cooler through the afternoon hours.

Highs expected in the lower to middle 80s across the state.

Monday won't be a wash in total, but rain may impact your drive and afternoon plans.

Tonight, rain tapers off leaving muggy conditions behind.

Fog may be an issue for your Tuesday morning commute.

By Tuesday our temperatures head toward the lower 90s. Humidity is still increasing and there still is the risk of a few isolated storms, especially during the afternoon.

Wednesday through Saturday look brutally hot and also humid. High temperatures are headed up into the middle to upper 90s. It's not out of the question high temperatures may reach 100 degrees Friday. The heat index these days will top out around 100, with a near 105 heat index expected Friday.