First Alert Forecast: Tuesday start to heat stretch

BALTIMORE-- Clouds and a little rain return to our forecast for Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Visibility currently is looking good, but as some rain enters in from the west, we could see some mileage go down.

Muggy today as humidity really moves back into the forecast.

the 70s for startups quickly turn into the 80s and 90s today.

It looks like we have a start to our heat streak for some across the state as we are expecting the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thunderstorms and rain may influence our temperatures slightly for daytime highs.

If we reach the 90s today, it will be the first of many this week as we enter into a stretch of hot days.

Through Saturday temperatures are expected to be above average with heat indices hovering towards the triple digits.

We will eventually see a break in this by the weekend.

Today, highs range from 80 to 90.

Tonight, lows slip into the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday, we will see a similar setup for conditions and temperatures.