First Alert Forecast: Thursday shaping up nicely

BALTIMORE-- Thin clouds linger overnight, but the state remains dry and cooler.

Thanks to a frontal system pushing through, we will see drier air settle in for your Thursday.

Current temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s across the state.

Highs today are expected in the lower 80s.

Tonight, decreasing clouds and a cooler wind will leave us in the 60s and possibly the 50s across the state.

Friday, the start to your holiday weekend brings a lovely forecast before things heat up next week.