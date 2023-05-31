Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Temps start warming up Wednesday

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Hazy again and a little cooler to start off your Wednesday.

We will see yet another day of smoke aloft for the state of Maryland.

Temperatures are holding steady in the 50s across the state.

A few clouds in the sky will linger throughout the morning but by afternoon the sun will shine full force.

Wednesday marks your warmup with temperatures expected over average.

Highs round out in the 80s.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s once again.

By the end of the workweek, some changes will come to the forecast- in the form of heat.

Temperatures will greatly increase by Friday, with the current thought of the 80s/90s for highs.

