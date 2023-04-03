First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warm back up to kick off workweek

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures fell into the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight, but will climb into the upper 60s by early Monday afternoon.

Expect a sunny morning before clouds move in around noon.

Warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday with more sunshine and a few clouds.

Highs will reach the upper 70s area-wide. On Wednesday, there will be a few more clouds, and it will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s. Scattered rain chances will return late Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

Temperatures will turn cooler later in the week behind a cold front, with highs in the low 60s on Friday and near 60 on Saturday. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend looks dry. Rain chances will return early next week with mild temperatures continuing.