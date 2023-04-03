First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will make a run at the 80s

BALTIMORE -- Highs today reached the low 70s with sunshine.

We'll see a much milder night tonight with no threat of frost and much more comfy temperatures. Lows drop into the low to mid-50s.

We have breezy, but much warmer weather on the way Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's a true late spring feel.

Away from the Chesapeake Bay, temperatures will make a run at 80.

Baltimore will see highs in the upper 70s, and areas in northeastern Maryland closer to the Bay will have highs in the low to mid-70s.

Look for more sunshine Tuesday and more clouds on Wednesday.

Dry weather will come to an end Thursday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front crosses the area.

Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of the front and arrive as early as lunchtime to our west.

This means there could be storms for the Orioles home opener Thursday afternoon. Before the storms, temperatures will surge into the low to mid 80s with building humidity.

Gusty storms will quickly come to an end overnight Thursday.

The timeline of the storms is still a bit uncertain, so keep checking back for updates.

Friday is cooler with clouds and some sun. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Easter weekend looks nice, but on the cooler side.

Saturday is the chilly and breezy day with highs in the upper 50s.

Easter Sunday looks like a gem with highs in the mid 60s with sunshine.

Another severe weather outbreak will take place from Illinois and Iowa south to Arkansas tomorrow.

We want everyone out there to stay safe and weather aware as violent tornadoes are possible yet again.