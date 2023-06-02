First Alert Forecast: Temperatures reach the 90s Friday, weekend storms possible

BALTIMORE - This morning is on the very mild side with temperatures in the low 60s for the A.M. rush hours.

By late midday, we will see those temperatures rise into the low 80s and by mid-afternoon the low 90s. It will be a bit humid, and we do have an Air Quality Alert in effect this day.

A mild morning will lead to warm temperatures even before the lunch hour pic.twitter.com/H4NCnPCvYQ — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 2, 2023

Tonight will, again, be quite mild with a low, under partly cloudy skies, in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow will be a day of change from today's hot and humid, to cooler and refreshing conditions on Sunday as a cold front slides across the Mid-Atlantic Saturday afternoon. We do have a chance of thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon, and evening.

Under mostly cloudy skies tomorrow we will see a high down to the low 80s. By Sunday, under sunny skies, the mid 70's.