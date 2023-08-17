First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and showers for Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Mild this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the state.

A smidge of humidity has returned to us. You may have noticed it for the evening hours of your Wednesday, but humidity will become more noticeable throughout the day.

Clouds will linger for the AM hours of your Thursday with dry conditions in tact.

By afternoon, heat and humidity will build giving us the shot at a few stray showers and storms.

Maryland is seeing a sliver of the northern tier under a marginal risk for storms producing strong winds and heavy rain.

Into the evening, we see chances for this linger but most of the activity is expected to stay north in Pennsylvania.

Today, highs return to the upper 80s lower 90s.

This afternoon, showers and a few stray storms are possible for a select few cities and towns.

Tonight, storm chances remain with clouds hanging on.

Lows are expected in the lower 70s overnight.

Friday into the weekend look nice with clearer skies and more comfortable conditions.