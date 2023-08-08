First Alert Forecast: Sunshine after the storm

BALTIMORE-- After a night of storms and damage, Tuesday is looking rather calm for the state.

As we get some light in, we will see the true extent of some of the damage left behind from Monday's storms... Clean up will begin.

Very muggy this morning with visible water lingering in the air.

Still a little breezy outside with winds eventually settling down.

Temperatures will be cooler for the afternoon hours of your Tuesday with highs only expected in the lower 80s.

Sunshine in full force once it breaks through some leftover overcast skies.

West winds will gust upwards of 30 mph this afternoon, so make note of this for driving and lawn items.

Tonight, lows slip into the 60s.

We will remain calm through Wednesday, but another round of showers and storms will roll in before the workweek is over.