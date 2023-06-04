First Alert Forecast: Sunny Sunday ahead

Watch CBS News
By Abigail Degler

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore -- Clouds are a tad heavy this morning, but we are mostly dry across the state.

A gradual clearing will happen throughout the AM hours, allowing some sunshine in and temperatures to warm. 

From the 50s to the middle 70s this afternoon.

North winds continue today, adding a nice breeze to the afternoon hours.

By tonight, temps lower into the 50s with clouds staying away.

Monday, a little more warmth enters in with the 80s and near 80s expected.

A few chances for showers throughout the workweek, but that looks like all we are going to get.

Temperatures will bounce back and forth, eventually landing towards average by the end of the week

June 4, 2023

