First Alert Forecast: Sunny start to Memorial Day Weekend
BALTIMORE -- We're off to a stellar start for the Memorial Day Weekend with warm temps and blue skies Saturday. Scattered light sprinkles and showers are possible Sunday and Memorial Day.
Saturday is looking to be the star of the show when it comes to weather this Memorial Day Weekend. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and high clouds, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase Saturday night, but most of us stay dry, especially Baltimore and points north with lows in the 50s.
Sunday is now trending drier with the latest information. Most of the day and evening should be mostly cloudy, but dry across the area. Monday will feature more humidity, showers, and patchy areas of drizzle. We're not looking at any heavy rain, but it will be just enough shower activity to make the weather damp at times. Highs will reach the 70s, except 60s at the beaches.
Showers may linger into Tuesday before this pesky area of low pressure eases offshore.
Behind this storm system, we're looking at temperatures on the rise. By Thursday and Friday of next week, highs may get close to 90 degrees!
