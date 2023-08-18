First Alert Forecast: Sunny and comfortable weekend

BALTIMORE -- Friday will be sunny and comfortable with a touch of Fall.

Low humidity, sunshine, and seasonable highs in the mid 80s will be quite nice on this mid August day.

This morning will be cool with temperatures in the mid 70s.

But things will heat up this afternoon as we reach highs in mid 80s.

There is no noticeable heat index, so today's 85° will feel like a true 85°.

If you're planning on outdoor activities, today will be exceptional.

It will be a bit breezy through this afternoon with the passing of a front.

With mostly clear and calm conditions into tonight, any outdoor plans to will have the blessing of Mother Nature.

Enjoy a carefree weekend weather-wise, with no greater concerns than reapplying sunscreen and staying hydrated.

The heat and humidity are expected to return with a high of 90° on Sunday, and 95° on Monday.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph.