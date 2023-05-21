First Alert Forecast: Get ready for a spectacular, sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Sunshine and beautiful weather return Sunday. We will experience one of the nicest weather days of the year!

After a murky start to the day, skies partially cleared and temperatures warmed up into the middle to upper 70s. We still have a good deal of humidity in the air. As a cold front crosses the region overnight, we'll see a few more showers across the eastern Shore of Maryland. These showers will exit by morning. .

Skies will start to clear and humidity levels will lower toward morning. Low temperatures will cool off into the lower to middle 50s outside of the Beltway, upper 50s in the City.

Sunday looks spectacular! The day is blemish free with plenty of sunshine, a comfortable breeze, low humidity, and comfortable warmth. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

Tomorrow kicks off another superb stretch of weather that will continue into most of next week.

ANOTHER GORGEOUS STRETCH COMING: After any early to mid-evening showers & storms, weather quickly clears out tomorrow. It's part of another superb stretch that has comfy temps, low humidity, & sunshine. Nearly perfect. Not much rain to help drought, which is redeveloping.

We'll see temperatures next week mainly in the 70s with a few days in the low 80s. The wind will be mainly onshore, so expect cooler temperatures along the eastern Shore of Maryland and at the beaches. We'll see varying amounts of clouds and sunshine, but most of the week looks rain-free.

We'll need to closely watch Memorial Day Weekend. An area of low pressure will be meandering along the east coast of the United States. The exact position of this area of low pressure will determine how much rain we get over the weekend. Right now, it appears the best chance of showers will be at the beaches on Friday and across the entire state on Sunday.

Keep checking the forecast as we approach the holiday weekend as we will get a better idea of how many showers will actually impact us and what days the chance is the highest.