First Alert Forecast: Sunday Stunner

BALTIMORE -- Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are in store for your Sunday. Quite the stunner of a forecast for the last leg of your weekend!

Temperatures will hover near average for today with partly cloudy skies.

Adding to the beauty of it, winds will be light out of the south.

Clouds may build a little more by late afternoon, but the dayside of Sunday looks to remain dry.

A stray shower chance isn't out of the question for today, but nothing to hold off plans for.

Humidity is less of a factor for your Sunday afternoon, so enjoy those comfortable temps.

By this evening, rain chances will increase and temperatures will fall to the 60s and 70s.

Rolling into Monday and next week, the forecast changes a little.

Our best chance for storms over the next few days will come on Monday as a warm front lifts toward the area. This will increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms.

In addition to the storm chance Monday, we'll see humidity return.

A massive area of high pressure will build throughout most of the United States next week. This will allow the intense heat that's been building in the western and southwestern part of the country to move east.

We're looking at temperatures climbing well into the 90s by as early as Wednesday of next week.

The heat may turn dangerously hot late next week into next weekend as temperatures soar into the upper 90s to possibly low 100s. This combined with plenty of humidity means heat indices will exceed 100, possibly 105 at times.

It's important now to know the precautions and tips to stay hydrated in this intense heat, which will likely last several days.