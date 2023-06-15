First Alert Forecast: Sun returns for your Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Temps a little cooler as you walk out the door this morning with the 50s across the state.

Winds from the west will die down throughout the morning and allow sunshine to really heat things up.

Highs are expected in the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon today.

Clear and sunny for your Thursday, soak up the sun because rain returns by the end of the workweek.

Friday, showers move back into the forecast and bring much needed rain back into the region.

By tonight, clouds will haul out leaving us clearing and in the 60s.

Temperatures will return closer to average or even a little below over the next 6-10 days.