First Alert Forecast: Sun and Clouds for Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday looking mild and muggy for the AM hours with clouds lingering overhead.

In the 50s and a few in the 60s to start off.

Haze will be another issue for your day with more smoke being pushed into the state. This will impact air quality and add a bit of a milky tint to the sky. This will also impact the colors of the sunrise and sunset.

Winds will be mostly from the east today with partly sunny skies.

Highs range in the 70s, which is right around average.

Remaining dry for the majority of the workweek with a few showers possible here and there.

Rain will, however, move in for the weekend... shocker.

Temperatures will balance out to be slightly cooler and closer to average by next week.