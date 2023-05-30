First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather ahead

BALTIMORE -- Hazy and mild to start off your Tuesday.

We will see yet another day of smoke aloft for the state of Maryland.

Temperatures are holding steady in the 50s and 60s across the state.

A few clouds in the sky will linger throughout the morning and afternoon hours of your day with some showers expected.

Most of that rain from Monday has exited and conditions are looking fair for the afternoon.

Highs round out in the 70s near average.

Tonight, lows dip into the 50s and 60s once again.

By the end of the workweek, some changes will come to the forecast- in the form of heat.

Temperatures will greatly increase by Friday, with the current thought of the 90s for highs.