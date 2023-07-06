First Alert Forecast: Summer heat and storms expected Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Warm and muggy as you walk out the door this morning.

Temperatures are hovering in the 70s with quite a bit of moisture still left in the air.

Expect more sunshine for the first half of the day with clouds building by early afternoon.

Temperatures will rise steadily over the next several hours and feels-like temperatures along with it.

Heat safety will continue to be a precaution needed for Thursday.

Highs today are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the state.

Thunderstorms begin to move in shortly after the noon hour and fade after sunset.

Lows tonight return to the 70s.

Rain returns to radar this weekend with a few showers and storms Thursday

Much of the same pattern is expected for Friday with the weekend looking unsettled.