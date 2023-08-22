First Alert Forecast: Stunning Tuesday and Wednesday weather

BALTIMORE-- Waking up to a bit of wind this morning thanks to a frontal system that pushed through.

Seems we are at that transitional portion of the year where we get a few a week...

The cold front leaves behind some beautiful conditions for your Tuesday and even Wednesday of this week.

Starting off breezy with temperatures close to average.

A gradual warm up is expected into the 80s this afternoon.

After a day like Monday, today will feel refreshingly cool.

Highs for today are expected below average.

The change of winds will continue through Wednesday with more lovely weather on the way.

We won't get back to our drab setup until the middle and ending portions of the week.

Eventually, rain and a few chances for storms return to our forecast.