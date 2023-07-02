First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Starting off the day very muggy and mild.

Sunday looks to keep with the humid descriptor for the majority of the day.

Current temps are in the 70s across the state, but we are expected to get a little warmer by late afternoon today.

Highs expected in the middle 80s this afternoon.

In addition to heat and awful levels of humidity, strong to severe thunderstorms are a big concern Sunday and Monday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms both days will form to our west, during the peak heat of the day, and travel east toward the coast. These storms may pack damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and torrential downpours. The best chance for storms would be after 3 or 4 PM through about 10 PM in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce wind damage and power outages, so please have the CBS News Baltimore app on your phone or tablet to receive warnings as they are issued.

Tonight, lows dip into the 70s with storm chances continuing.

Finally, by Tuesday we see storms subside with rain holding off until later in the week.