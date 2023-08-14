First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible this week

BALTIMORE-- Mild and a little muggy this morning with temperatures hovering in the lower 70s.

Lots of cloud coverage to deal with for your Monday morning and afternoon.

Showers hold off until later this afternoon and evening, so we are left with mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

This will not keep us from warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight, lows dip into the 70s for another muggy setup going into Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible late Monday afternoon through Monday night. The storms will bring the threat of damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours, and an isolated tornado or two.

The entire state of Maryland has been placed under a level two out of five risk for severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center. Please stay weather aware and have several ways to get watch and warning information.

As for Monday's timeline for potential severe thunderstorms, the best chance appears to be after 6 PM.

The storms could come two or three. Round one takes place during the early to mid evening hours. Another round or two is possible during the overnight hours from Monday into Tuesday. In addition to severe weather, localized areas of flash flooding will be possible with storms. Some localized rainfall totals could exceed 2 to 3", but this will be the exception not the rule.

We'll see another batch of strong to severe storms possible Tuesday.

This round of storms will mainly impact areas along and east of I-95. Some of the storms may contain damaging winds and hail. The threat for storms Tuesday comes earlier in the day with the greatest chance from late morning through mid to late afternoon.

Once storms exit off the coast by early Tuesday evening, our weather pattern turns much drier. We're looking at seasonably hot weather with an extended dry stretch of weather that may last through the end of next weekend.