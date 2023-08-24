Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Stormy setup for Thursday morning

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Calm and muggy for the time being.

Showers and a few storms are off to our west wanting to make their way in.

Moving from west to east, this will bring rain to communities starting school this morning. Dress and plan accordingly!

This will linger through the AM hours of your Thursday with more showers and storms expected.

Under a marginal risk to our very western counties- we could see some gusty winds and downpours.

Temperatures are hovering in the 70s currently, but expect to warm.

Today, with off and on showers we expect highs to only reach the lower to middle 80s.

Tonight, shower activity will continue for some of our communities keeping temperatures muggy and mild.

Lows are in the 70s once again.

More storms and possibly stronger ones return for Friday and bring the heat along with them.

Stay Weather Aware!

First published on August 24, 2023 / 4:14 AM

