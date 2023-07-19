First Alert Forecast: Storms return Wednesday morning

BALTIMORE-- The air quality issues from Canadian wildfire smoke seem to have cleared and quality levels are expected to range around normal today.

A thunderstorm early this morning brought rain to quite a few cities and towns and continues to push east. This is the first of many over the next several days.

Another day another marginal risk for storms... We have returned to our unsettled pattern for the state! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/46IhtSAHrs — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) July 19, 2023

Unsettled is the word for Wednesday with a marginal risk for more thunderstorm activity this afternoon.

Starting off in the lower 70s with a mild south wind will keep things humid over the next several hours.

Hot and stormy again this afternoon with temperatures and heat indices milder compared to Tuesday.

With sunshine in full force for portions of the day the afternoon could see a few storms pop up.

Highs today are expected in the 80s.

Thunderstorm activity will be scattered in nature and will likely dissipate by evening.

Tonight, lows return to the 70s.

Thursday, we will see more rain return to our forecast with the 80s and 90s persisting.

Expect humidity to return along with the unsettled pattern this week.