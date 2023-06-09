First Alert Forecast: Air quality improves Friday, smoke lingers

BALTIMORE -- We will have slightly better air quality Friday, but we are still dealing with smoke from the Eastern Canada wildfires.

Air quality concerns continue Friday, but we should see at least a little bit of improvement compared to today. Latest computer model forecasts indicate waves of smoke, varying in intensity, during the day Friday.

A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for our entire area Friday. This means air, especially for sensitive groups, will be tough to breathe.

Those people with asthma, heart, and respiratory illnesses are encouraged to stay indoors again during the day Friday.

While we will not completely scour out the smoke Saturday, smoke concentrations shouldn't be harmful to most people. Today our high will be in the mid 70's. Tomorrow up to the mid 80's, and Sunday near 90 degrees.

Sunday looks to be a good day for outside plans be they boating, beach or pool.

Much needed showers and storms will cross the area on Monday. While this won't end the ongoing drought situation, it certainly won't hurt it. We could see upwards of an inch of rain if the current forecast stays on track.