First Alert Forecast: Steamy weekend with showers possible

BALTIMORE-- Sunshine for the first half of your Saturday with startup temps in the 70s.

A few clouds will hang around for the day, but little for threats of rain are expected to move in.

Highs in the 90s are expected.

A hot one across the state.

Tonight, lows dip into the 70s and we see rain and storm chances return.

The second weekend of August will feature classic summertime Maryland weather. Haze, heat, and humidity will be around Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

While there is the chance for a few isolated afternoon and evening storms both days, most of the time should be rain-free. The heat index both days will be in the middle to upper 90s.

UV index will be around a 9, which means you can burn in about 15 to 20 minutes without sun protection.

Western Maryland will have the best chance of storms during the afternoon hours, but the heat won't be as intense up in the mountains with highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s.

Meanwhile, down at the beaches, a refreshing sea-breeze will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 80s during peak heat of the afternoon.