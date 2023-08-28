First Alert Forecast: Soggy start to school week

BALTIMORE-- Muggy this AM with the majority of the state currently dry.

Temperatures are hovering in the 70s, so a light jacket should get you out the door.

Expect scattered showers off and on throughout your Monday.

Highs today range in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight, lows dip into the 70s again thanks to lingering shower chances.

We'll see on & off shower chances through Tuesday with most places staying dry, warm, and very muggy.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the middle 80s, but it will feel warmer with all of the humidity. The best chances for showers & storms will be Tuesday night ahead of a cold front.

Wednesday's weather should improve with time as a breeze increases out of the north and brings lower humidity to the area.

Thursday and Friday look like exceptional weather days.

We'll turn warmer with sunny weather continuing into Labor Day Weekend. Highs will climb into the mid-80s with sunshine Saturday, near 90 on Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

The summer heat may continue well into the following week as we enter into a hot and dry weather pattern.