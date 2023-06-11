First Alert Forecast: Smoke still lingers in the air today

BALTIMORE -- Air quality concerns return Sunday along with high temperatures in the 90s.

We'll see a return of haze into the atmosphere. An air quality alert has been issued for Baltimore city, Eastern Baltimore county, Anne Arundel, Cecil, and Harford counties. This is because we're expecting higher than normal concentrations of ground level ozone with the upcoming heat. This air quality alert is not for high smoke concentrations like we saw recently.

Not out of the woods just yet, since they're still currently on fire. Smoke is still in the air! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/Jrh8Cx0eL8 — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 11, 2023

Heat safety will be top priority today since we are seeing yet another day with temps close to or above 90 degrees.

Temperatures currently are in the 60s across the state with a light south wind. These winds are helping to drive temperatures well above average for the afternoon hours.

Some clouds will build thanks to the added moisture, so partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Highs are expected near or in the 90s this afternoon.

Clouds continuing to build, will eventually produce some much needed rain going into early Monday morning.

Warm and muggy with the chance at some visibility issues, keep an eye on Monday morning's forecast!

Well well well, if it isn't my kind of forecast headed our way! I have my doubts it will be 65 for highs but a girl can dream- Stay cool today as we track the 90s and hold out for next week #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/f8k9440M6k — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 11, 2023

Temperatures will return closer to average or even a little below over the next 6-10 days.