First Alert Forecast: Showers possible through today

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures are relatively mild this AM with most seeing the 40s and the 50s across the state.

Clouds will continue to build for the AM hours of your day with not too much sunshine in store for us.

Showers move in for your late Tuesday afternoon and will continue to be scattered into the evening hours.

Highs near the middle 70 again today with a breeze coming in from the south and west.

By this evening, temperatures will stay mild and muggy with the 40s and 50s expected.

Rain chances will then hold off until the weekend- so get through them today and keep track of that rain gear!