First Alert Forecast: Showers move through Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Showers and fog this AM will impact most drivers, extra caution as you head out the door.

Temperatures will struggle throughout the day due to a breezy northeast wind and overcast conditions.

Bundle up, we are well below average for the day.

This much needed rain will be persistent for your Thursday with chances lingering all day.

Highs reach the upper 60s maybe the lower 70s.

Tonight we will round out and stay fairly mild, thanks to the rain, in the 60s.

Not a lot of change in the forecast for temperatures for Thursday, but going into Friday we will see a big jump.

Back towards average as we head into the weekend.

Rain will continue into next week with temperatures looking MUGGY.