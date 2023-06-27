First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms linger Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Starting off your Tuesday warm and muggy with temperatures currently registering in the 60s and 70s.

Showers on the way out and pushing east, most will clear a little after daybreak.

Partly sunny skies for your Tuesday are expected.

Winds will be present throughout the morning hours helping with visibility some.

Rain and storms are still in the forecast for today with the SPC covering portions of the state in a marginal risk.

Be weather aware as we go later into the afternoon hours with some thunderstorms possibly turning severe.

Highs for today are in the 80s under partly cloudy skies with rounds of thunderstorms.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s and 70s with showers and storms still continuing.

Tuesday, we will see much of the same, but a little less strength tied to those storms.

Rain will continue off and on in our forecast even into next week.