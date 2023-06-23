First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms for your Friday

BALTIMORE -- Showers and storms develop during the overnight into Friday morning. The first of several rounds of Friday storms.

Scattered heavier showers and thunderstorms will arrive during the late overnight hours and into early Friday morning. Some of the storms will deliver drenching downpours, lightning, and thunder. Some of the downpours could produce localized pockets of street flooding in poor drainage areas.

Since midnight at the station we have gotten over 1/10th of an inch and still counting.

Fog will be thick this morning, paired with heavy rain, and is expected to cause many issues on the roadway.

Temperatures are in the 60s with dew point hovering around the same... this means it is very humid and misty outside. Current conditions are likely to stick through the morning with temperatures struggling to pick up until the afternoon.

Some breaks in rain and cloud coverage east of the I-95 corridor could lead to more storms later on this afternoon and temperatures in the 80s.

Highs are only expected in the 70s and possibly the 80s.

Heavy rain and strong winds, even going into the afternoon, are our primary threats throughout the day.

Tonight, we remain warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

More rain will arrive for the weekend with our soggy setup even stretching into next week!