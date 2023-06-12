First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms for Monday

BALTIMORE -- Well the 90s are over for now and our focus now shifts to a few storms possible later Monday afternoon.

Looking mostly after the 11am hour of your day, a few showers ahead of the noon hour are possible, but look very scattered in nature.

Temperatures currently are in the 70s across the state with a light south wind. These winds will ramp up for the second half of the day and have peak gusts close to 30 mph.

Keep an eye to the forecast today as we track a few rumbles later this afternoon. #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/5UtuyRuNXp — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 12, 2023

Some clouds will build thanks to the added moisture, so partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Highs are expected in the middle to upper 70s for the afternoon today.

Showers and storms build later into the afternoon. At times winds could be damaging and lightning can be frequent.

Monday and Wednesday have some relief in the forecast- the rain has finally returned! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/kDc04ppuZ9 — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 12, 2023

Temperatures will return closer to average or even a little below over the next 6-10 days.