First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms expected later today

BALTIMORE-- Expect a warm and humid day, and we can also expect spotty thunderstorms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a marginal risk for severe weather later on. Our forecast high is, again, in the upper 80s.

Our air quality has improved with less smoke in the Mid-Atlantic. Combined with last nights rain, SSE breezes today will help to keep our skies much less smoky.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and humid. Any thunderstorm, not unlike last evening, can produce heavy rain. Our overnight low will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow much the same forecast as today but with a greater chance of heavy afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high, again, will be in the mid to upper 80's.