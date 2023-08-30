Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers continue Wednesday

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Clouds hang heavy this morning as we see a few showers in the region.

Temperatures are in the 70s and very muggy.

We will see most shower activity cut off by the afternoon.

Highs today are in the middle to upper 80s.

Tonight lows are in the 70s once again.

Thursday brings sunshine and drier air.

Expect highs in the 70s and 80s.

