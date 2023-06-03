First Alert Forecast: Saturday, and Sunday's outlook

Baltimore--Heat wise today will be quite a relief from yesterday's mid Summer feel. And actually our temps in the low to mid 90's yesterday were well above the hottterst average high which for the year we find in late July. That would be the upper 80's. Our forecast high today will be in the low 80's. A solid ten degrees cooler.

Through this day we will watch a cold front slide across the region. As it passes we will see a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area from Baltimore and West in a "marginal risk" for severe weather.

Behind that front our skies will clear later, a breeze will kick up, and refreshing cooler and less humid air will be a headline in our forecast for tomorrow. Under sunny skies or forecast Sunday high will be 78 degrees. The average high temperatrlue for the date is 81 degrees.