First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Rainy and muggy this AM with showers continuing from overnight.

Temperatures are mild with the 60s already registering around the state. A light jacket is all you need to head out the door.

Be mindful of roadways throughout the day... traction may be lost at times, and with ponding and pooling hydroplaning may pose a threat. Best to get to the destination a little late, but safe- take it slow.

Off and on showers this AM with muggy conditions to follow- Keep an eye to the forecast for outdoor plans today! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/eHinIEZRHJ — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 15, 2023

Rain will taper off for the afternoon hours of your day. This will allow us to warm up and get very humid for the afternoon. South winds will help to drive both the moisture and temperatures today.

Expect the mid 70s for your Saturday.

By the evening, we will get one last hurrah from Mother Nature with a few more rain/sct. storms possible.

The 60s overnight with rain eventually tapering off.

The rest of the weekend will continue with fog and showers. Outdoor plans take a hit this weekend.

By next week, we will eventually see the skies dry up, winds will move in and temperatures go down.