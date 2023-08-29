Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Rain continues for Tuesday

BALTIMORE-- Mist and showers linger this AM with temperatures hovering in the lower 70s.

Overcast skies will hang for the first bits of morning, but a periodic break in clouds will happen throughout the day.

Another afternoon slightly below average with highs expected in the lower to middle 80s.

Tonight, lows return to the 70s with showers persisting.

Wednesday is another soggy setup with rain expected.

Very similar to Tuesday, we will see temperatures near average.

Thursday finally brings sunshine and dry conditions back to the state.

The tropics remain active with our eyes to Franklin and Idalia.

