First Alert Forecast: Preakness Weekend Weather

BALTIMORE--Today will be calm, milder, and a bit more humid than yesterday. Our forecast daytime high will be 74 degrees, not that far away from the average for this day which is now 77 degrees. With some clouds moving in tonight our forecast low will be 57. The average is 59 degrees. So day and nightside, this day, more seasonal than yesterday.

Tomorrow a couple of showers will be around especially in the later afternoon. And by tomorrow night a good chance of showers remains in the forecast. We do believe it will be potentially wetter later than earlier in the day. Our high will be 74. Our low 53 degrees.

Sunday the sun returns and it looks like a fine afternooon awaits with a much warmer high of 78 degrees. And this fair weather trend will continue into next week.