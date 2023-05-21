Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Sunday with clear skies

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Sunshine and comfortable air are in store for our Sunday.

A lot more comfortable for the day ahead with temperatures hovering in the 50s.

North winds have cleared out most of the moisture and cloud coverage from yesterday leaving behind some very blue skies.

Temperatures will continue to be comfortable though the day today with highs expected in the upper 70s.

Sunday starts the streak of nice weather with the workweek ahead looking dry and sunny.

The 70s and 80s are expected over the next several days with sunshine continuing. 

It's a few days out still, BUT Saturday is looking dry at the moment.

Let's hold out hope we will get one weekend dry this month!

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

