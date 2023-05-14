First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Mother's Day

BALTIMORE -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of western Maryland this AM. Drive carefully.

Temperatures are relatively mild this AM with most seeing the 50s and possibly the 60s across the state.

Expect a beautiful day ahead for your Sunday as temperatures gradually rise.

Thanks to sunshine and mild winds, there isn't a whole lot stopping your outdoor plans for mom this year!

A few clouds will linger throughout the day, but for your day today, it's only expected to vary the sky. We are going to stay dry for your day and the next few.

Highs near the middle 70 today with a breeze coming in from the north and east.

By this evening, temperatures will stay mild with the 40s and 50s expected.

Rain chances will hold off until the next weekend, so soak up some sun while we have it!