First Alert Forecast: Pleasant May Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Very pleasant start to your first Sunday in May. High pressure is just of the East Coast and will dominate the early part of the day. We will have several disturbances head toward the evening. With warm highs near 80° and cooler air moving in, there could be rumbles of thunder near sundown and before midnight. Temperatures finally soar past our normal high of 73°. We will top out in the comfortable mid-to-upper 70s.

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Patchy fog between 11pm and 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.