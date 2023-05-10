First Alert Forecast: Pleasant May stretch

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures are relatively mild this AM with most seeing the 40s and possibly the 50s across the state.

We will quickly see those temperatures rise into the 60s and the 70s by late morning and late afternoon.

A few clouds will linger throughout the day, but for your Wednesday it's only expected to vary the sky. We are going to stay dry for your day and the next few.

I can honestly say this forecast isn't the worst. Dress for the 70s today! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/eD0Fm306yK — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) May 10, 2023

Highs near the middle 70 today with a breeze coming in from the north.

By this evening, temperatures will stay mild and muggy with the 40s and 50s expected.

Rain chances will hold off until the weekend- so soak up some sun while we have it!