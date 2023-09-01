Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Clear skies, low humidity for perfect start to September

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Friday morning forecast 9/1/2023
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Friday morning forecast 9/1/2023 02:49

BALTIMORE -- Perfect start to September. Clear skies, low humidity and tons of sunshine for the holiday weekend. We'll have comfortable conditions through Saturday, so enjoy a break from the air conditioner  before the heat-up begins.

 A shift in our forecast Sunday as high pressure starts pumping heat and humidity into the region. By Monday, we'll be challenging record high temps in the mid 90's... with feels like temperatures near 100°.  

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 7 mph.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 6:09 AM

