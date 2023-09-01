First Alert Forecast: Clear skies, low humidity for perfect start to September
BALTIMORE -- Perfect start to September. Clear skies, low humidity and tons of sunshine for the holiday weekend. We'll have comfortable conditions through Saturday, so enjoy a break from the air conditioner before the heat-up begins.
A shift in our forecast Sunday as high pressure starts pumping heat and humidity into the region. By Monday, we'll be challenging record high temps in the mid 90's... with feels like temperatures near 100°.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 7 mph.
